Brusly baseball wins 2 of 3 tourney games

Eunice – The Brusly Panthers baseball team headed to Acadiana last weekend, winning two of their three tournament games.

Despite the loss, head coach Tait Dupont said that his boys are playing solid baseball.

“We played really well last weekend and won two of three games with a tough extra inning loss to a very good St. Michael’s team,” Dupont said. “With power rankings, every game is important, so we are taking it one game at a time and not looking past any opponent.”

The first game of the tournament on Thursday, March 9, was against North Vermillion – a tight game that wasn’t decided until the 6th inning, before ending in a 7-5 win for the Panthers.

Dupont put his big gun, junior Tyler Theriot, on the mound. Theriot pitched six innings before Connor Manola moved from catcher to relieve him in the top of the seventh inning.

Theriot allowed five hits and three runs. He struck out seven and only allowed one walk.

The score was tied 2-2 going into the 4th inning, then 3-3 after the fifth. With the Falcons ahead 5-4 at the bottom of the sixth, Manola (3-for-4, two runs, four RBIs) hit a three-run homerun to give Brusly the 7-5 lead.

Manola came in to relieve Theriot and shut down the Falcons in the top of the seventh for the 7-5 win.

Friday’s game was a back-and-forth battle that ended up in extra innings. Unfortunately, Brusly end was the short one, as they fell 5-4 to St. Michael’s High School.

St. Michael allowed Brusly just one run in the first four innings. Panther starting pitcher Austin Koenig and his defense gave up three in the same amount of time.

Brusly scored three more runs in the next three innings to tie up the game at 4-4, sending the game into extra innings.

Koenig was relieved by senior Austin Weems after five innings. Weems would pitch into the eighth inning, and after giving up one last run, would be charged with the 5-4 loss.

After Friday’s tough loss, Brusly came back with a vengeance, stunning South Beauregard with an 18-2 loss.

Senior John Blanchard took the mound for the Panthers and pitched the entire five inning game.

Blanchard gave up five hits and just two runs, while striking out six.

Brusly exploded onto the board with five runs in the first inning, nine in the second and three in the third. After four innings the score was 18-1. One more run by South Beauregard was all that they saw, as the game ended in five innings.

The offensive barrage was led by Manola, who went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Cameron Daigle hit 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Ben Bergeron hit 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs. Austin Weems added to game with two hits and two runs and Courtland Simoneaux had two hits, two runs and four RBIs. Cade Tolar also had two hits with a run and an RBI.

With district play still a while away, coach Dupont is trying to keep his team focused on the immediate future.

“We are looking forward to district, but we still have a lot of games before we get there and have to take it one game at a time,” Dupont said. “We need to get better at our bunt game and hit more consistently throughout the lineup. At times, we have made some errors that we need to clean up.”