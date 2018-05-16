Brusly basketball player college court bound

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Brusly High basketball player Darryl Jones is taking his talents to the next level. Jones, a senior center, signed to play basketball at Auburn University Montgomery (AUM) in Montgomery, Alabama.

“It feels great to know I will be playing on a full scholarship,” Jones said. “It’s something people dream about, and now it is happening to me.”.

Jones led the Panthers in scoring this season and was a District 6-3A 1st Team selection.

“Darryl has been a constant in our program for two years. He was a leader both on and off the court,” Brusly head boys basketball coach Kirby Loupe said. “Darryl hasn’t missed a single practice, workout, summer league game, study hall, etc., in my three years here at Brusly. We will surely miss him and the Jones family moving forward!”

Jones described AUM as a nice place with good people and great opportunity. The opportunity to play with his former teammate Michael Bryant was among the biggest factors in his decision, too he said.

Bryant is a 2016 Brusly High graduate who led his team in scoring for much of his career as a Panther.

“It feels great because Michael and I were good friends in high school, so it should be good time,” Jones added.

Coach Loupe agrees that AUM will be a great fit for Jones.

“They are friends and I think Michael will be able to help Darryl’s transition to the next level a little easier both in the classroom and on the court,” Loupe said.

Jones is thankful for his time with the Panthers and will always remember the lessons he learned from Coach Loupe.

“I will remember Coach Loupe pushing me hard every game, yelling, but I know it was all to make me better,” Jones said.