Brusly beats Belaire

Final: 41-20

Joelle Wright

A great effort from both the Brusly offense and defense produced a 41-20 win over Belaire High School last Friday, Sept. 15.

“Offensively, we were able to control the game by running the ball, and defensively we forced four turnovers and limited their big plays,” Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said. “Our effort in running to the ball and finishing blocks is getting better each week.”

Penalties on both sides caused the clock to stop multiple times making for an extra long first half.

With 8:18 left in the first quarter, Panther quarterback Nick Penell scored on a quarterback keep for the first score of the game.

Senior Deandre Brown rushed for another touchdown less than three minutes later. A Nathan Landry extra point made the score 13-0.

The Belaire offense seemed to have gotten themselves in gear late in the first quarter, but a big stop by the Brusly defense on their own 10-yard line, denied the Tigers a touchdown.

Senior Avery Grant, who rushed for a total of 103 yards in the game, started off the second quarter with a short touchdown rush to make the score 20-0.

Belaire finally got themselves on the board with 6:33 left in the first half with a touchdown pass. Their extra point attempt failed.

A touchdown from Grant was called back due to holding, but Penell snuck in again for a touchdown with 27 seconds left in the half to bring the lead to 27-6

Brusly was given yet another chance at a touchdown after an interception, but a penalty pushed them back, eventually leaving them at fourth and 20 and forcing them to punt.

“We have to eliminate penalties if we are going to be the best team we can be in week eleven,” Schooler said. “Mental penalties are the ones we need to eliminate, if we get that done we will be a much better football team.”

Both offenses were shut out in the third quarter, but in the fourth quarter, both offenses found themselves on the board once again.

Penell handed off to Norman Lejeune, Jr. at the beginning of the fourth for a touchdown run, followed by a Landry extra point for for the 34-6 lead.

A Brusly fumble on Belaire’s 30 almost spelled disaster, as the ball was taken all the way to the Brusly 30-yard line before before being knocked out of bounds. The Panther defense was able to hold strong and stop the touchdown.

On Belaire’s next possession, they scored on a long pass, followed by a two-point conversion to make the score 34-12 with 5 minutes left in the game.

Sophomore Dale Gordon scored the last Panther touchdown of the night taking a handoff from Penell with 2:48 left in the game. Landry’s fifth extra point of the night brought the score to 41-12.

Refusing to give up, Belaire scored one last time with under 2 minutes left, followed by a 2-point conversion to make the final score 41-20.

Brusly is set to play Baker this Friday, Sept. 22, at home for Senior Night.

Senior football players, cheerleader, Pantherettes, and band members with be honored before the game at 6:30. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

“Baker is a good football team, the are big upfront and have skill guys to match. We will need a great effort during the week at practice to be successful Friday night,” Schooler said. “This week is no different than any other, we will show up and go to work each day to be as good as we can be on Friday.”