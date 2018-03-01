Brusly beats Bolton in first round of playoffs

Joelle Wright

The Brusly Panthers boys basketball team entered the first round of the playoffs ranked number eight in the state.

Friday, Feb. 23, the Panthers hosted number 25 ranked Bolton High School in a game that almost got away from the Brusly boys.

The Panthers hit the court hard in the first quarter, scoring twenty-one points and allowing Bolton only nine. It looked like if Brusly kept up the pace the rest of the game, they would surely walk away with the first-round win.

The second quarter looked nothing like the first. Although the Panthers scored 17 second-quarter points, including 6 free-throws, they gave up 19 points to Bolton and went into halftime ahead 38-28.

Bolton’s Dashon Dixon, who led the game in scoring with 22 total points, scored nine in the second quarter alone.

“Coach Loupe told us to watch out for the rebounds,” Brusly’s Davis Stovall said.

“We kept giving up extra points, and Coach Loupe told us to stop standing around watching one person get the rebounds,” Panther Nick Penell added. “We all needed to go for the rebounds.”

The third quarter almost mirrored the second with Bolton scoring another 19 points and Brusly 18. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers were able to do what their coach asked them and held back Bolton.

Bolton scored only 12 more points in the fourth, but the Brusly offense hit the rim with 16 more points to take the 72-59 win and a ticket to the 2nd round of the playoffs.

Darryl Jones led the Panthers’ scoring drive with 17. Chris Williams scored 12 points and Nick Penell had 11. Jalen Forest and Keithen Francois added eight apiece and John Leblanc had seven.