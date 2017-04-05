Brusly boys defeat defending 3A state champ West Feliciana… Twice.

Joelle Wright

A defending state champion will always have a target on its back.

The Brusly Panthers baseball team hit that target right up the middle when they swept the Louisiana Class 3A state champions, West Feliciana, in two games, 5-2 and 7-4, last week in the two teams’ first district 6-3A meeting.

“West Feliciana is a solid team, but our goal was to come out and take it one game at a time to give ourselves a chance to win a district championship, and we played well in both games,” Brusly head coach Tait Dupont said. “We are playing good baseball right now.”

On Tuesday, March 28, the Panthers hosted the Saints at Brusly High for their first game.

The Panthers took an early lead, scoring four in the first two innings, but starting pitcher, John Blanchard, only allowed West Feliciana two runs in the entire five innings he pitched. Although he gave up nine hits in the game, he had five strikeouts.

Another Brusly run in the top of the fifth inning stretched the Panther lead to 5-2, where it stayed until the end.

Austin Koenig came in to relieve Blanchard for the last two innings and got the save. He gave up just one hit and no runs and struck out four.

On Thursday, March 30, the Panthers traveled to St. Francisville to face the Saints on their own turf, but the outcome was the same – a win by three for Brusly.

For the first three innings, the two teams were neck and neck, answering each other point-for-point. Brusly scored first in the first inning and put up three more in the second inning, but the Saints mirrored the Panthers’ points themselves in the second and third innings.

Brusly senior pitcher Tyler Theriot pitched the entire seven inning game and gave up no runs after the third inning. Theriot gave up six hits in the game and stuck out two in the 7-4 win.

Winning both games against West Feliciana keeps the Panthers undefeated, along with Parkview, at the top of District 6-3A.

“We have another big week this week with a game at U-High on Tuesday (April 4) and U-High again at home on Thursday (April 6), so we have to play well again this week to keep pace with Parkview, who swept U-High last week in two close games,” Dupont said. “But we are playing with a lot of confidence, so I like our chances.”