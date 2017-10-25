Brusly boys take a much needed win

Joelle Wright

This season’s Brusly Panthers football team has faced some tough teams and lost some tough games, but last Friday, Oct. 20, was something different.

Brusly took home the win against fellow District 6-3A foe, the Glen Oaks Panthers, in a 43-6 blowout at Glen Oaks High School.

“We got off to a fast start both on offense and defense,” Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said. “Defensively, we didn’t allow a first down in the first half and special teams played well, so we were able to give our offense a short field to work with. On offense we did a good job of executing the plays we worked on throughout the week and limited our mistakes.”

Brusly’s first two scores came at the expense of the Glen Oaks offense. On Glen Oaks’ first two offensive possessions, the Panthers’ junior linebacker, Keandre Bynum, ended up with the ball in the endzone for Brusly with two safeties.

And that was just the beginning.

The Panthers offense kicked it into high gear, led by sophomore quarterback Nick Penell, putting up 22 points in the first quarter alone.

Penell connected with senior Alex White for a 25-yard touchdown catch for Brusly’s first touchdown of the night, followed by another pass, this time to sophomore Darius Cyprian for a 30-yard touchdown pass. Garrett Roberts followed with his second 2-point conversion of the season.

Penell and Cyprian connected again later in the first quarter for yet another touchdown – this time a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Brusly scored twice in the second half. The first was on a 36-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Nathan Landry and then later a 28-yard post from Norman Lejeune, III.

The Panthers defense denied Glen Oaks much of anything the entire game.

Roberts and fellow senior Deandre Brown led the team with nine tackles each.

The underclassmen closely followed their leaders, Roberts and Brown.

Sophomore Aaron Williams and freshman Braylon Thymes both had eight tackles each, and sophomores Kyle Parker and Grant Watts each had seven.

Schooler toned it down a bit in the second half saying that it was important for the team to start the second half with starters then mix in some younger guys so that they could get some reps that will certainly benefit the team down the road.

“We played with a running clock in the second half, so we only had two offensive possessions,” Schooler said.

That didn’t stop the Panthers from scoring though. The Brusly defense forced a fumble on a punt, and Panthers’ Connor Sorrell picked it up for a 27-yard touchdown run.

A late touchdown with regulation running out in the fourth quarter gave Glen Oaks their only points of the game.

Schooler said that the team ran the same plays that they had been running all year but were finally able to execute the plays correctly.

“It was more about learning and executing the plays regardless of our opponent. Too many times, players and fans alike look at the opponent’s record or history and determine the outcome before the game,” Schooler said. “Part of maturing as a team is respecting each opponent, while focusing on what we need to do to be as good as we can be on Friday night. We did a much better job of that Friday night, we need to do better during the week mentally to be more consistent no matter the opponent.

Schooler said that the win was great, but the mindset of the boys after the game was about moving on to the next opponent.

“We talked about this being a playoff game for us. Don’t look ahead, just focus on this week’s opponent,” Schooler said. “After the game we talked about enjoying this one but shifting gears mentally to Mentorship.”

The Panthers will face Mentorship Academy this Friday, Oct. 27, for Brusly’s homecoming game.