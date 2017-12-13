Brusly boys take third

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Brusly High Panthers boys basketball team finished third in the Central Basketball Tournament December 7-9 hosted by Central High School.

The Panthers played three games that were at times quite testy.

Brusly led the first half of Thursday night’s game against Broadmoor High School Thursday night, but fell down by seven points in the second half.

“We came out a little sluggish in the second half,” Brusly head coach Kirby Loupe said.

The Panthers were down by a basket with five seconds left when sophomore Jalen Davis sunk a two-pointer to tie the game. Junior John Leblanc followed with two points of his own to bring the game to 46-44. Leblanc led the team in scoring with 14 points.

Saturday afternoon, Brusly faced the University Lab Cubs, who seem to always be a thorn in their sides. Coach Loupe said that this game almost mirrored the Broadmoor game. The two teams were tied in the 3rd quarter.

“It was a close game the whole way through up to the 2-minute mark,” Loupe said. “(U-High) made some buckets at the end and were able to jump out on top.”

Senior Darryl Jones led the Panthers in scoring with 23 points in the 66-55 loss.

The loss to the Cubs put Brusly tourney host Central High for third place.

“Playing for the second time in a day is always tough,” Coach Loupe said. “We were dealing with a lot of injuries, so we played a lot of kids, but we were able to hold on until the end.”

The Panthers took third place with the 43-35 win over Central. Senior Christopher Williams led Bruslys scoring with 14.

Jones was named to the All-Tournament team.

The Panthers will host St. Thomas Aquinas High School this Friday night in the Brusly High gym for “Cartoon Night.” Any Brusly High or Brusly Middle student who dresses up as a cartoon character will get into the game free. The three students with the best costumes will get the chance to make a half-court shot for a $100 prize.

Tip off is 5:00 p.m. for junior varsity and 6:00 p.m. for varsity.