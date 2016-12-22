Brusly boys take two in Baker tourney

Joelle Wright

The Brusly Panthers basketball team heads into the Christmas break with an 8-3 record after winning both games against Family Christian and West Feliciana in the Baker Tournament last weekend.

“We are playing well,” Brusly head coach Kirby Loupe said. “We’re playing some young guys, getting them some reps, and the team is really coming together.”

The Panthers first opponent of the tournament was Family Christian where Brusly came out on top 65-53.

The win was led by senior Jason Holliday with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Juniors Darryl Jones and Chris Williams were steadily behind Holliday. Jones had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Williams had 9 points.

Friday’s game gave the Panthers a look at a District 6-3A foe when they faced West Feliciana High School. Loupe said he liked what he saw.

With the help of a huge game by Holliday, the Panthers beat the Saints 51-46.

Holliday put up 32 points with 16 rebounds.

John Leblanc also had eight points in the win.

Brusly will be taking the week off as far as games go, but they will be back on the court on Tuesday, Dec. 27, when they travel to North Vermillion to face St. Louis Catholic.

“It is all coming together and we are winning, and that is obviously what we want,” Loupe said. “We look forward to starting district play after the break.”