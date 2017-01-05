Brusly boys teach ‘Tools of the Trade’

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Photo courtesy of Austin Reich

School may have been out at Brusly High School, but on the first week of Christmas break, the baseball field was filled with eager young baseball players hoping to learn the “Tools of the Trade” from former Brusly baseball stars in their aptly named camp Dec. 21-23.

Former Brusly players and current Northwestern University players Austin Reich, Kwan Adkins and Evan Daigle, along with former teammate and current Henderson State player Jake Dunn and another NSU teammate, Kelsie Richard, put on the three day camp at their alma mater hoping to pass on some of the knowledge they have gained since moving on to the collegiate level.

“The camp went great. The kids were able to learn a lot,” Reich said. “They all worked very hard trying to learn what we were teaching them in the short amount of time that we had, but we were able to teach the kids the basics of every position and then some because they were learning everything so fast.”

Reich said that one of the aspects they focused on was giving them instructions on hitting, as well as teaching them how to break down their swings, so they would be able to identify themselves what they were doing wrong.

Camper Jacob Kirkland was a second year member of the camp and said that he had so much fun over their three-day camp. But Jacob, a pitcher himself, had a favorite part that had nothing to do with hitting.

“My favorite part of the camp was being able to pitch with Austin Reich,” Kirkland said. “I can’t wait to come back next year.”

Reich said that his goal, and that of the other coaches, was that they could teach the boys the skills so that they would be able to help their friends and teammates when they are playing together.

“I just really want to thank everyone who made the camp possible from my teammates who helped coach to the players,” Reich said. “I also want to thank my dad (Dale Reich, Brusly High assistant baseball coach) who helped make the camp a success.”

The coaches certainly made an impact on both the campers and the parents.

Billi Romero, mother of campers Cort and Braeden, said that her boys got more out of the camp than she could have ever imagined.

“For the last couple of days, Cort, my 10-year-old, all he has talked about is NSU,” Romero said. “These boys made such an impression on him that he is determined that he will play for them one day.”

In fact, not only is Cort planning on going to NSU, he already knows whose position he hopes to take over.

“The camp was so fun,” Cort said. “I hope one day to play Kelsie’s position as catcher at NSU some day.”

With the success of this year’s camp, the coaches have plans to be back next year as

well.