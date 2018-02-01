Brusly boys upset Baker

Joelle Wright

If people in Brusly heard a roar last Friday, Jan. 26, they may have mistaken it for an explosion.

There was an explosion. One from the crowd that roared as the Brusly High boys basketball team came back to beat the Baker Buffaloes 61-60, when sophomore Nick Penell hit a three-pointer in the last seconds of the game.

“If it wasn’t for my team, I would have never hit the shot,” Penell said. “Billy (Ferguson) had faith in me to give me the ball, and I took the shot with confidence and it happened to go in.”

Down by nine points at the end of the third quarter, Penell put up 13 of the Panthers’ 27 points in the fourth quarter to help close the gap against the Buffaloes.

Baker kept the lead the entire game, allowing Brusly just seven points in the first quarter. The Panthers outscored the Buffaloes 14-12 in the second quarter but still went into halftime down 29-21.

Brusly held their own in the third quarter, almost answering Baker point for point.

“Coach Loupe told us at halftime to make it to the rim first and our jump shots will open up,” Penell said. “He told us to let the game come to us,”

When the fourth quarter rolled around, the Panthers were still down 43-34, but the Brusly boys did what their coach told them and made it to the rim consistently, scoring 27 fourth quarter points.

With 11 seconds left in the game, Baker was up 60-58, and the Brusly crowd stood on their feet hoping for a score to tie the game.

As the crowd intently watched, Ferguson stole the ball and brought the ball up the court. He saw Penell open and in three-point range. Ferguson passed the ball to Penell who shot and made the three-pointer to take the 61-60 lead.

With seven seconds left, Baker dribbled back down, missing two chances at the net. Brusly’s Darryl Jones blocked the second shot, sending the ball out of bounds. When Baker got the ball back, they took a three-point shot with just a second left, missing the net. The Panthers won and the crowd went ballistic.

Penell led Brusly in scoring with 19 points, followed by Chris Williams with 12, including four three-pointers. Jalen Forest had 11 and Darryl Jones, 10.

“All I could think about when I made the 3 was ‘Get back on defense!’ because a couple of weeks ago against Port Allen, we hit a big three to tie the game and we got caught up celebrating and Port Allen came down and hit a three to win the game,” Penell said. “We knew we were going to have a hard time beating Baker because we were coming off of a 3-game losing streak. It felt great knowing that we beat one of the best teams in the state.”

Brusly’s next opponent will be the ever-present thorn-in-the-Panthers’-side, the University High Cubs this Friday, Feb. 2, in the Brusly gym.