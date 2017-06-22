Brusly employee retires after 32 years of service

Photo courtesy of Town of Brusly

Brusly town officials honor Curtis Allen (center right) on June 12 after he retired from working with the town after 32 years. Allen began his career in Brusly in 1985. Shane Sarradet, the town’s public works director, said Allen was notorious for his persistent waving at locals. “A lot of people ask me what we’re going to do,” Sarradet said. “You can’t replace Curtis Allen.” Pictured from left to right, Public Works Director Shane Sarradet, Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes, Curtis Allen and his wife.