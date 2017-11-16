Brusly eyeing property near trailhead

Staff Report

Brusly town officials are looking at acquiring land near the Brusly levee top trailhead, established last year, in hopes of creating an area similar to The Old Ferry Landing in Port Allen.

The move would coincide with the West Baton Rouge Parish government’s plans to establish the Joliet Trail, a multi-use path that travels between Alexander Park and the existing Brusly trailhead.

The trails are part of long-term project of integrated walking and biking paths throughout the parish. The West Baton Rouge Parish Council approved plans to move forward on the Joliet Trail at its last meeting on Oct. 26.

Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes said he was looking to purchase the old Morales Grocery property because it already includes parking space, greenery and a building.

The property was last sold for $125,000.

Rhodes said he was looking at a few grants from the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism to help match the funds.

“I like the idea of matching funds and doing it all at once, but I don’t want to lose that piece of property,” Rhodes said. “Port Allen has a great river front, Addis has a great pavilion and we are missing out.”