Brusly falls to Wossman, 62-43

Joelle Wright

Photo courtesy of Geoffery Stoute

The Brusly boys basketball team lost to No. 2 ranked Wossman High School, 62-43, ending their season in the second playoff round of the LHSAA Allstate Sugar Bowl Top 28 Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The loss was followed by an intense game the week prior against Berwick.

A strong fourth quarter, followed by a double-overtime, propelled the No. 15 ranked Brusly boys basketball team past No. 18 Berwick in first round playoff action on Friday, Feb. 24.

“It started on the defensive end,” Brusly head coach Kirby Loupe said. “We told the team we had to get stops to be able to make a run.”

The Panthers plugged away each quarter in the first quarter, keeping within just a few points in the first two quarters. Berwick led going into the first half 30-23.

Both teams were a bit sluggish in the third quarter with Berwick scoring 11 and Brusly just nine.

After the third quarter the Panthers were down 41-32, but in the fourth quarter they switched gears and scored 18 points and allowing only nine for Berwick.

That fourth quarter surge, was just what Brusly needed to send the Panthers into double-overtime and move ahead of Berwick and take the 62-60 first-round playoff win.

“Our guys stepped up and made some big shots down the stretch,” coach Loupe said.

Freshman Nick Penell led the team with 17 points, including five three-points shots, and John LeBlanc followed with 16. Jason Holliday and Davis Stovall scored eight each, followed by Chris Williams with six.

Follow The West Side Journal’s sports section online for more coverage of the Wossman High game.