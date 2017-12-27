Brusly family ‘internet famous’

Breanna Smith

When Tad Parnell, of Brusly, suited up in a T. rex costume to embarrass his daughter, Madelyn Parnell, as she got off of the bus he never imagined his prank would go viral.

The video mom Megan Parnell posted on Facebook of Tad Parnell in a T. rex costume chasing Madelyn Parnell, a Brusly Middle School student, as she got off of the bus was picked up by The Daily Mail and got more than 18 million views in one week.

The Parnell’s have also been contacted by TIME Magazine and featured on The Today Show and many other news outlets. The family has been blown away by the people who have gotten in touch with them to feature their video, Megan Parnell said.

“I really, honestly didn’t even know what the heck The Daily Mail was,” Megan Parnell said.

The family is always pulling pranks and trying to scare each other. After their children Madelyn, Ty, Ella CLair, and Harper Parnell watch a scary movie, Tad Parnell often waits outside of the window to give them a spook.

“He’ll find some way to freak them out,” Megan Parnell said laughing.

The kids try to get him back, but usually aren’t as sneaky or successful she said.

The Parnell family has enjoyed their 15 minutes of fame, but are the same crazy family they were before Megan Parnell said.

“We totally do not think we’re famous, she said. “We just think it’s super cool.”

Megan and Tad Parnell look forward to showing their children the articles and coverage of the video when they are older to reminisce Megan Parnell said.

