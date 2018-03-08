Brusly girl creates bike-a-thon for cancer

Joelle Wright

One Brusly girl was tired of being left out of her mom’s Relay for Life events and took matters into her own hands. She created her own Relay for Life event- a Bike-a-Thon held Saturday, March 3 at the Brusly High track.

Kynlee Simoneaux, a fourth grade student at Lukeville Elementary, has accompanied her mom, Alana Simoneaux, a reading coach at Lukeville Elementary, to Relay for Life meetings and events her entire life.

“She is known as ‘Baby Relay,’” Alana Simoneaux said. “She has been coming with me to meetings since she was in an infant seat.”

Kynlee came up with the idea of a Bike-a-Thon because she had had to miss so many of her mom’s Relay meetings and other events due to softball practice.

“I wanted to create an event that kids could participate in because a lot of the recent events that were planned were geared towards adults,” Kynlee said. “I wanted to create my own event to show my support.”

Participants collected flat donations or pledges per lap and circled the Brusly track as many times as they could in an hour. Riders rode in age groups from 3-14.

Even at such a young age, Kynlee has realized how much cancer affects more than just the person fighting the disease.

“Some of my family members have had cancer and I realized how much it affects everyone’s lives,” Kynlee said. “So I wanted to do something about it.”

So far, the Bike-a-Thon has raised $540, but most of the kids are still collecting donations for the laps they rode.

“I love the passion that she has developed for helping others,” Kynlee’s mom said. “Literally, the only time she misses a meeting is because of softball, and she gets mad at me because I make her go to practice.”

Kynlee said that she plans to hold the Bike-a-Thon every year, and hopes that next year, it becomes even bigger.