Brusly girls focus on next 4 games “…Power rankings is all that matters,” says coach Zito

Joelle Wright

With four games left in the season, every game counts for the Brusly High Lady Panthers basketball team, which is focused on getting to the playoffs.

“District really isn’t important at this point, power rankings is all that matters,” head coach Blake Zito said. “We are striving to get back to back home games for the first two rounds of the playoffs. To do that, we have to take care of business in our last four games.”

For the most part, the Brusly girls (19-9-2/6-4) have, indeed, been taking care of business, last week playing well against University High (except for a tough third quarter) in a 63-43 loss and beating Baker High School 69-53 last week.

The Lady Panthers easily beat the 0-9 Lady Buffaloes, 69-53, on Jan. 24, led by Angel Bradford and Morgan Spriggs, who both had 22 points. Spriggs had 10 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Alarice Stephens also had 13 points.

Friday, Jan. 27, Brusly played U-High and matched the Lady Cubs almost basket-for-basket in three of the four quarters.

Caitlyn Williams led the Lady Panthers against the Lady Cubs with 14 points, including a three-pointer in the first quarter.

Brusly scored 10 points to U-High’s 14 in the first, and 11 to their 12 in the second quarter, making the halftime score 26-21.

The Lady Cubs came out in the third and squashed the Brusly offense allowing them only five points and scoring 19 points of their own, their highest scoring quarter of the game.

The Lady Panthers, who showed in the first half that they could hang with U-High, weren’t about to give up and came back with 17 points in the fourth quarter, matching the Lady Cubs point for point.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, the third quarter was their downfall, and they lost 63-43.

Coach Zito wasn’t disappointed in the loss. In fact, the game gave him and his team confidence that they can continue to play well for the rest of the season, specifically Parkview, a team they played on Tuesday, Jan. 31 (after press time).

“Parkview is the best team in 3A. We have the ability to play with the best. We proved that against U-High on Friday,” Zito said. “We just have to play well for four quarters to give us a chance to win at the end.”

Besides Parkview this week, Brusly will face rival Port Allen on Friday, Feb. 3.

The team will close out the season next week facing West Feliciana at home on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for Senior Night and Glen Oaks on Friday.