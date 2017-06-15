Brusly girls seek soccer gold: Sophie Leblanc and Emma Sarradet compete for regional title in Tulsa

Joelle Wright

Two Brusly girls are representing the West Side in the world’s most famous sport, soccer (or football in every country outside of the United States), in hopes of a regional title and a berth to the 2017 Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup.

Sophie LeBlanc and Emma Sarradet, members of the Capitol City United U-15 girls team, traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, this week to compete in the 2017 U.S. Youth Soccer Region III Presidents Cup at the Mohawk Soccer Complex.

The event will feature about 120 Boys and Girls teams in the 13-U through 17/18-U age groups competing for a Regional title and a berth to the 2017 US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup.

Round robin matches take place June 14-16 followed by semifinals on Saturday, June 17.

Regional champions are crowned on the following day.

To reach the regional tournament, the girls, coached by Chris Mitchell, played in the Presidents Cup on May 14 at Pelican Park in Mandeville, securing the win after two overtimes, by penalty goals.

LeBlanc, a freshman at Brusly High School, is the daughter of Laurie and Cale LeBlanc, of Brusly; granddaughter of Martha and Jessie LeBlanc of Port Allen; and Carolyn and Jerry Spears of Lake Arthur, Louisiana.

Sarradet, an eighth grader at Brusly Middle School, is the daughter of Elizabeth and Craig Sarradet, of Addis; granddaughter of Sara and the late Paul Sarradet of Brusly; and Diane and John Evans of White Castle.

Pictured above are Emma Sarradet and Sophie LeBlanc pose for a photo after a playing in the Presidents Cup in Mandeville on May 14.