Brusly goes two and one in Westside Jamboree

Jordan Arceneaux

Sports@thewestsidejournal.com

In its final tuneup before the start of the regular season, the Brusly Lady Panthers volleyball team went 2-1 at the 10th annual Westside Jamboree held at Brusly High last Tuesday.

Brusly picked up a 25-17 win over St. John in Game 1, followed by a 25-22 win over Catholic-Pointe Coupee before losing the final game 25-19 to McKinley. Brusly head coach Kayla Sarradet talked about the difference between the first two games and the third one.

“Our first two games, we played really well, hit the ball really well. We passed all right, our composure was good,” she said. “The third game, not our best, but definitely a lot we could improve on.”

In game one, Brusly trailed 16-11 before outscoring the opponent 14-1 to win the game, capped by Mallary Thibodeaux’s drop to win the game.

Against Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Brusly built a 18-12 advantage before Pointe Coupee chipped at the lead, but the Lady Panthers squashed the Lady Hornets’ attempt at a comeback.

In the third game, McKinley jumped ahead quick, building a 10-2 lead before Brusly began climbing back into the contest. McKinley extended its lead to 18-10 and Brusly could only get as close as five at 19-14.

Brusly finished tied at top of Pool C with McKinley, both teams finished with a 2-1 record. St. John and Pointe Coupee finished at 1-2.

Sarradet said some of the younger players have proven that they are ready to take on a bigger role with the team. She lauded sophomore Alivia Hebert’s performance Tuesday night.

“Tonight, she passed her butt off,” Sarradet said. “She was all over the place and she’s definitely earning her spot…Nobody’s position is guaranteed. It can change at any moment. Right now we have some who have definitely earned a starting spot and getting them more and more reps to get into the game.”

Brusly opens the regular season at home against Port Allen Tuesday. Junior varsity kicks off the action at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow at 6.