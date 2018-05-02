Brusly graduate awarded for children’s neurological research

Staff Report

Brusly High School alum Nathan Anthony Smith, Ph.D., received a President’s Award for Innovation in Research on April 19, 2018 during Research and Education Week 2018.

Smith is a principal investigator in Children’s Center for Neuroscience Research, and won the prestigious award for his work focused on the role of astrocytes, specialized star-shaped glial cells, in modulating synaptic plasticity via norepinephrine, according to Innovation District.

His work will be important for the development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and epilepsy, Smith told Innovation District.

Smith is a 1998 graduate of Brusly High School.