Brusly heads to Belaire 2-0

Jordan Arceneaux

sports@thewestsidejournal.com

Brusly and Belaire squared in 2017 with the Panthers coming out with a 41-20 win on the road.

However, Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said he isn’t putting much stock into last year’s result.

“Watching them on film, they look like a better football team than last year,” he said. “They got their numbers up and look like a different team.”

The Panthers enter the contest 2-0 following wins over Port Allen and Northlake Christian, while the Bengals are 1-1 with a 14-0 win over White Castle and a 42-28 loss to Northeast.

Belaire is looking to rebound after a 2-8 season in 2017.

“Defensively, it comes down to running to the football,” Schooler said. “The key is having four down and two backers playing in the box and playing for each other. “Offensively, they are a spread team and put some athletic guys out on the

field. The quarterback (Jamal Brown) is good and their receiver (Ahmad Lathan) is their main guy. They use two or three running backs and there is no fall back with any of them.”

Friday’s game will mark the first time the Panthers will play a home game so far this season, which includes scrimmages and the jamboree.

“When you play a scrimmage, a jamboree and the first two games of the season on the road, it’s good to be able to have a home game and play in front of the fans,” Schooler said. “The players are excited and the coaches are excited.

“Friday night is the 20-year anniversary of the ‘98 team,” he continued. “We want to honor those guys the right way.”

In addition to Brown and Lathan, the Bengal offense will rely on RB Keston Johnson, RB/LB Jekeldrick Powell and WR/FS Robert Bradley.