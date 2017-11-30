Brusly High alum honored by Auburn University at Montgomery

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Brusly High School has produced another star.

Auburn University Montgomery men’s basketball player Michael Bryant, a 2016 graduate of Brusly High, was named the Warhawk of the Week for Nov. 20-26, the university’s athletic department announced last Monday.

Bryant, a sophomore, scored a career-high 34 points in AUM’s victory over Embry-Riddle in the 2017 Bahama House Shootout on Friday, Nov. 24. He also recorded a career-high eight rebounds against West Alabama in the championship game of the tournament.

“It was extremely motivating to receive Warhawk of the Week,” Bryant said. “My teammates did a great job of finding me and I was able to find a rhythm.”

For his efforts at the shootout, he was named to the All-Tournament team.

For the week, he averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest, collecting six assists and four steals over three contests, with AUM going 2-1 over that span.

Back in 2016, Bryant said about his time at BHS:

“I learned at Brusly that love and passion for what you do is a major key to success.”

That love and passion Bryant learned during his years at Brusly High have followed him to AUM.

“Playing ball here at AUM is a lot of fun thanks to my great teammates and coaching staff,” he said.