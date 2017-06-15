Brusly High athletes jump into annual summer workouts

Photo by Joelle Wright/The West Side Journal

Shown above: Freshman and wide receiver Austin Persinger (standing) and junior pole vaulter Dainta Heard workout in the Brusly High School weight room on Tuesday, June 13.

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

No one really wants to be told that they “have” to do something.

However, for Brusly athletes that is a different story.

For the past eight years, Brusly High has held mandatory weight room conditioning workouts for all Panther athletes – both male and female. And the results continue to be positive.

Panther athletic director (and head baseball coach) Tait Dupont brought the mandatory workout program from his former post at St. John High School to Brusly High eight years ago.

Dupont made it clear that the word “mandatory” is by no means meant to be negative.

“Yes, the workouts are mandatory, but the workouts are not a punishment. They are meant to make our athletic teams better,” Dupont said. “We want our student athletes to compete at a high level and the summer workouts help us to do that.”

Brusly High built a new weight room just a few years ago, which has allowed for improved performance in the the summer workouts the past couple of years.

Upcoming freshman, Austin Persinger, working for a position as a wide receiver on the football team sees multiple benefits of the summer workouts.

“As a freshman, the benefits of the summer workouts are building physical strength and developing a relationship with the team and our new coach,” Persinger said. “As far as the commitment, I’m doing it because I want to be the best I can be over the next four years for my team and get a college scholarship.”

On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 a.m., all male athletes, except football players, arrive at the weight room for an hour to an hour-and-a-half workout. Football players arrive at 8 a.m. and workout until 9:30 am.

At 9:30 am, all female athletes show up for their turn with the weights.

A workout session at 5 p.m. also helps to accommodate those who may work or be involved in other summer activities.

Athletes who attend camps or participate in summer travel ball are excused because they are already getting in their workouts with their respective activities.