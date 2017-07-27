Brusly High Basketball Coach Sha celebrates four years of Bootcamp

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Back in 2013, Shaeeta Brown-Williams, at the time, head coach of the Brusly High girls basketball team had an idea – to get people of West Baton Rouge in shape physically and spiritually.

“On July 10, 2013, a few amazing people joined me at Brusly High gym for our first Coach Sha’s Bootcamp workout,” Brown-Williams said. “And we’ve been rolling since that initial session”

Coach Sha eventually moved on from Brusly High and is now the Director of Operations for the LSU Lady Tigers basketball team.

“We have been blessed to impact the lives of over 1,500 people. We have matured spiritually, mentally and physically, as we embraced the disciplines of giving, hard work and community. What a life changing experience!” Brown-Williams said. “We sweated together, cried together, prayed together. We celebrated the birth of our ‘bootcamp babies’ as well as endured the death of special loved ones.”

The bootcamp consists of various workouts both in the gym and on the track. The routine changes from week-to-week.

The daily workouts even have their own names, such as “Move It Monday,” “Tone-up Tuesday,” “Wellness Wednesday,” “Thriving Thursday” and “Sweat Session Saturday,” taking place in the Brusly High gym or weight room, Brusly Middle School at the levee and in Plaquemine at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center.

Morning workouts cost $8 and all others just $5.

Brown-Williams is proud that her bootcamp has created a family here in West Baton Rouge.

“Despite our age, race, political beliefs and economic status, we are family. I extend special thanks to my amazing staff who work tirelessly to make sure we operate in a spirit of excellence. I also thank our West Baton Rouge and Iberville communities,” Brown-Williams said.

Above all else, Brown-Williams thanks God and offers her bootcamp family this prayer from 3 John 2: “I wish above all things that you may prosper and be in health, even as your soul prospers.”