Brusly High girls soccer get 1st varsity win

Joelle Wright

This year’s members of the Brusly High School Lady Panthers soccer team get the distinction of being able to claim something very important – the school’s first ever girls’ varsity soccer win.

The girls began their Thanksgiving holiday with a 2-1 win over Bonnabel High School, in Kenner, at the Central Lafourche Tournament, one of the biggest women’s tournaments in the state.

“Allie Wilson, our senior captain, was solid in the center of our defense,” head coach Caleb Bush said. “Two of our freshmen, Emma Sarradet and Jarrah Green, really stepped up scoring both of our goals.”

This is the second year that Brusly has had a girls’ soccer team, although last year they only competed at the junior varsity level.

Bush said that he hopes the team’s success continues and excitement builds for the program.

“We have a good mix of ages on the team this year,” Bush said. “We are hoping to recruit some new players for next year because we will be losing five seniors.”

The Lady Panthers attack is led by standout duo freshmen Sarradet and sophomore Sophie LeBlanc.

“Sophie Leblanc sophomore has been a leader on and off the field, filling in many positions when her teammates are sick or pick up injuries,” Bush added.

The Lady Panthers will play this Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Port Allen Soccer Complex, and will join the boys team in the St. Michael’s Holiday Cup during the winter break.