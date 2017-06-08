Brusly High holds its 50th class reunion

Photo courtesy of Alice Leblanc

The Brusly High School Class of 1967 celebrated its 50th class reunion with a tour of Brusly Middle School, which was formerly their old campus. A dinner followed at Bayou Bistro, which included lots of reminiscing. Seated left to right: Terry Timman Rivet, Jo Ann Comeaux Coots, Dickie Hebert, Alice Bernard LeBlanc, Bonnie Settoon Sedotal, Isabell Givens and Gwendolyn Crockett Edwards. Standing left to right: Geraldlyn Jones White, Riley Berthelot, Terry Durbin Guidry, Steve Guidry, Edward Dupuy, Alden LaBauve, Brenda LaBauve Robbins, David Ocmand, Joyce Johnson Alexander, Roy Andre, Linda Marino Allain, Sue Sarradet Blanchard, Brian Parsons, Huey Hebert, Jimmy Rills and Bonnie Dupuy Robison.