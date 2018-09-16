Brusly High hosts Hero Luncheon

Breanna Smith

Brusly High School hosted a Hero Luncheon Monday, Sept. 11 to honor local law enforcement and first responders.

Assistant Principal Julie Mayeux spoke with students on the “A-Team” and asked them to think of a way to do a school-wide remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001. Around the same time, history teacher Erin Dunn told her students about her family’s tradition of buying dinner for the local fire department and delivering treats to the police department each year as a remembrance of September 11. In previous years, students have reached out to her to donate money to be a part of the tradition. But this year, the students wanted to do even more.

Within five minutes of the discussion, a student announced her grandfather volunteered to provide jambalaya from Landry’s Catering to feed 75 people.

Over the next few days, Cou-Yons BBQ, Athenos, Benedettos, and Benoits were on board too. Within three days the entire meal was donated.

“This is all what makes WBR such a special place to live and work,” Dunn said.

Students and faculty spread the word of the event, inviting all local law enforcement and first responders. Dunn encouraged her students to invite any first responders they knew, whether from Iberville, Baton Rouge or elsewhere.

“That’s still our community and we appreciate them just as much,” she said.

The school wasn’t sure what kind out turnout to expect and were shocked when the Brusly High food lab was filled to capacity with 70 local heroes.

Students helped with every part of the process, from gathering sponsors, to serving plates, to making cards thanking those who came.

“We are extremely grateful and they did a fantastic job,” Tom Southon, assistant chief of the Brusly Police Department said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

The Hero Luncheon was a way to put a cheerful spin on the day of remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks, Southon added.

“It was touching, everything about it,” Dunn said.