Brusly High Pantherettes rake in the awards

The Brusly High Pantherettes dance team has just returned from dance camp, bringing home multiple team awards and with six members of the squad named as prestigious All-Americans.

The girls travelled to Southeastern University in Hammond to attend the camp June 20 – 23, their first time at the university.

For their first year at camp, they made a big impact. They received awards for Camp Superior over-all award, the 110% award amd fourth place in home routine, plus all 14 dancers received superior ribbons for their two individual routines for a total of 28 superior ribbons.

“This team has become a second family. We worked hard going into camp,” Rachelle Lejeune (senior co-captain, along with fellow seniors Kailin West and Madison Soniat) said. “We want to work extremely hard for nationals and push ourselves to be the best we can be.”

Kimberly Eckert, co-sponsor, along with fellow Brusly High teacher Amy Hernandez, wasn’t surprised the girls did so well at camp.

“I think they are an incredible team to work with because of their passion and respect for dance and commitment to the team and amazingly positive attitudes,” Eckert said. “We expanded the team from 10 to 14 girls because of the enormous ability and potential shown at this year’s tryouts.”

The girls attend camp not only for their first competition of the season, but also to qualify for national competition. In addition, the girls dance 10-12 hours a day to learn choreography, pep rally and field routines, improve technique and to build leadership and teamwork.

West, Lejeune and Soniat were named named All-American, along with junior Trinity Smith, sophomore Lindsay Cipriano and freshman, Milan Davis.

As Eckert describes it, All-Americans are selected to try out based on superior cheerleading, dancing and leadership skills at camps across the country. Only the top 10 percent of the more than 325,000 cheerleaders and dancers who attend the 5,000 Varsity Spirit summer camp sessions earn the chance to represent the Universal Dance Associaiton as an All-American. These dancers are then invited on the Varsity London Tour to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

The girls have put in many hours getting ready for camp from the moment school let out, and they will also continue to practice several days a week for the duration of summer to prepare for stand and field routines for the upcoming BHS football season.

“I love that this team is very open to new things and improving technically,” Hernandez said.

Eckert said that she and Hernandez really try to challenge the girls and expose them to different choreography styles.

“Going into tryouts and the summer competition routine, the team worked with Micah Odom, recent LSU graduate and Tiger Girl,” Eckert said. “For the upcoming season, we’ll be looking to choreographers from local dance studios and input from the girls themselves for competition routines.”

Eckert said that she and Hernandez are looking forward to exposing the girls to as many opportunities as possible this year.

“Above all, we are hoping for a rich competition season and a reprisal performance with the New Orleans Pelicans,” Eckert said. “We also want to see them performing with our awesome BHS Marching Band, as well as having a greater impact on the community through philanthropy as well as performance.”

All three captains agreed that their goal for the team is to work really hard this year and bring back a national title.to show the dedication put into the season by the team.

“I really hope to entertain every crowd we step in front of this year and have a lasting impression as a team on every person in the crowd,” West said. “We want to be remembered as a team who gave our all during every performance.”

Above photo courtesy of Kim Eckert

Brusly High Pantherettes pose with their ribbons and trophies at camp at Southeastern University. From left to right: Milan Davis, Bryanne Pierce, Lindsay Cipriano, Bailey Merritt, Taylor Campbell, Jaselyn Berthelot, Terren Geason, Maddie Thomas, A’naya Bloomer and Trinity Smith. Bottom row: Madison Soniat and Rachelle LeJeune (not pictured Kaylin West).