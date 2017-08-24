Brusly High School state champs honored by town of Brusly

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Brusly Town Council honored the achievements of Brusly High’s 2017 3A Girls Track State Champions at their board meeting on August 20.

“The accolades just keep coming in for these girls and they deserve it,” head girls track coach Trent Ellis said. “They appreciate the special honors being given to them.”

The Lady Panthers won the championship back in May, making it the first outdoor state championship in Brusly High School history. It also made them both indoor and outdoor state champs for 2017.

“It was special even for the girls who had graduated to be honored and those who were able to make it back to town came,” Ellis said.

At the meeting, the board also honored the 2017 BHS softball team, as well as Kim Eckert, the 2017 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year.

“The Town of Brusly has and will always support the public school system. With all the hard work from teachers, school officials and coaches, we felt like they all deserved recognition. Not to mention the student athletes who achieved these awards,” Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes said of the honorees, “We have a true community school system. Our community supports the school and to me that is a large part of its success.”