Brusly High supports injured classmate

The Brusly High School community has come together to help senior Dylan Bonaventure after he was accidentally shot during a deer drive at Bayou Sorrel with two friends Saturday, December 9.

“They wanted to do something before there was even any knowledge of what was needed,” Brusly High Principal Walt Lemoine said of Bonaventure’s classmates.

Sunday, Dec. 10 students hosted an impromptu get together to have a prayer service and tell stories about Bonaventure. That week, the student-run organization Students to Students sold sweets to raise money for a scholarship, and donated half of the proceeds to the Bonaventure family. Students also signed posters and get well cards to be delivered to Bonaventure.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 Brusly High hosted a blood donation drive which allowed students and the public to donate blood to help reduce medical expenses.

Bonaventure is in the Intensive Care Unit in stable condition, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi on Thursday Dec. 14.

“He’s had to undergo so many surgeries it’s unreal,” Stassi said.

A deer jumped between Bonaventure and a friend while they were about 80 yards apart conducting a deer drive, Lt. Sean Green with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.

A shot was fired at the deer and struck Bonaventure in the abdomen with one pellet which entered a rib and ultimately lodged in his liver Green said.

“Not to say that it’s a rarity,” Green said. “But this kind of thing does happen.”

The LDWF holds hunter safety classes as a part of their preventive efforts. These classes teach hunters to know their targets, line of sight, and where the rest of their hunting party is at during a drive.

Bonaventure likely approached a body of water which potentially made him alter his course during the drive, but the investigation is still ongoing, Green said.

Bonaventure is described as an avid outdoorsman and fun-loving guy.

“I can only picture him in a camouflage jacket,” Lemoine said.

Brusly High is in the talking stage of more fundraisers such as a jambalaya dinner after the holida­­­­ys.

“Living in a small community has its pros and cons, but this is one thing where people just want to help and be there,” Lemoine said.