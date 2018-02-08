Brusly High track coach Trent Ellis led both track teams to and through the State Championship in 2017.

Coach of the Year

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Brusly High already has a “Teacher of the Year,” and now they have a “Coach of the Year.”

Lady Panthers head track coach, Trent Ellis, was named the 2017 State Track Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association on Jan. 29, 2018.

Twenty-one high school coaches from Louisiana have been selected as 2017 State Coaches of the Year by the NFHS Coaches Association.

“It’s great recognition for those girls for the outstanding season they had,” Ellis said. “If it weren’t for them, nobody would know who I was. I give all the credit to those great girls!”

Ellis, in his third year as Brusly’s girls head track coach, has coached girls track for 24 years, and boys for 20. Last season, Ellis led the Brusly girls to both the Indoor and Outdoor State Championships.

Despite his years of championship experience, Ellis continues to give all the credit to his girls.

“It’s a testament to the hard work the girls put into the season, not only during the competition time, but in preseason when preparing for competition,” Ellis said.

Ellis has won a state championship at four different schools. He said he thinks the key to his success is that his teams have been able to look at his past success and buy into what he has has to say when he teaches and coaches.

“I have been fortunate to have athletes that want to win and want to be successful and some that want to go to the next level,” Ellis said. “I show them the things that they will need to do. I have coached in college for five years and that experience allows me to tell them what college coaches are looking for, and I develop training that will allow them to be successful not only in high school but once they continue on into college also.

Brusly High Principal Walt Lemoine said that the school was lucky to get Coach Ellis because of the connection Ellis had with the Panthers’ football coach at the time, Marc Brown, and Lemoine has high hopes for the future of Brusly track.

“We had some talented girls at the time, though we did not have a lot of quantity. Coach was able to maximize the most of what he had to pull off a rare double, indoor and outdoor championship in the same year,” Lemoine said. “We still have some quality though we lost a couple of key girls to college, Taylor Shaw to Louisiana Tech for track and Caitlyn Williams to Southeastern for basketball. He been working the middle school to get some girls running summer track, and hopefully, we will keep the quality and pick up a little more quantity for next year.”