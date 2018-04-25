Brusly High track ready for regionals

Joelle Wright

The Brusly High boys and girls track teams an away with a multitude of Top Four finishes at the District 6-3A Track Championship Wednesday, April 18 and qualified for the LHSAA Regional Track Meet.

“Our kids did a really great job of stepping up and performing under great pressure against our district opponents,” Brusly head girls track coach Trent Ellis said.

Lady Panther Ta’la Spates was named Outstanding Track Performer of the meet.

Spates placed in four events, qualifying for the regional meet this week. She took third place in the 100m run with her time of 12.22 seconds, right on the heels of West Feliciana’s Kennedy London in 1st with a time of 12.10 and Mentorship Academy’s Jasmine Wilson in second with 12.20.

Wilson went on to win the 200m run with a time of 25.85 seconds, followed by London with 25.97. Spates took third in that even with a time of 26.04.

A first-place finish was won by Spates in the 400m run. The victory came as a result of a 59.18 seconds finish.

Spates’ last qualifying run came with her team’s second-place finish in the 4X200m relay. Spates, along with teammates Chantell Betz, Myla Edwards, and Bran”Necia Williams combined for a finish time of 1:44.5.

Edwards, Betz, and Williams, along with Hannah Pedigo qualified in the 4X100m relay, coming in fourth with a time of 52.18 seconds.

Williams also qualified in both of her hurdle events – the 100m and 300m. She placed 4th in the 100m, finishing in 17.48 seconds and 3rd in the 200m with a 3rd place finish of 49.64 seconds.

Long-distance runner Jaselyn Berthelot qualified for regionals in two events – the 1600m run and the 3200m run. Berthelot was fourth in the 1600m with a time of 6:09.82 and 2nd in the 3200m with a time of 13:25.09. Kelly Goff of West Feliciana came in 1st in both events.

The Lady Panthers qualified in three field events. Hayleigh Harrison took a first place victory in the shot put with a toss of 32-06 feet.

Abigail Sevcik took third place in the discus throwing 79-11 feet. Hannah Pedigo, the pole vaulter setting records at Brusly High, placed first with her pole vault of 10-06 feet.

The boys 4X100 relay team placed third in the event at district, which qualified them for the regional competition as well.

Kalvin Skelton, Rashaun Taylor, Joshua Westly, and Darrius Cyprian combined to run 44.57 seconds for the third place win.

Karson Braley was the lone qualifier for the Brusly boys in an individual event with his third-place finish in the 110m hurdle.

The Panther boys have three qualified for field events. D’andre Richard placed fourth in the shot put with his toss of 43-02 feet. Kyle Parker came in fourth place in the javelin.

Joshua Westly, the only Brusly boy, qualified in both a running and field event. Westley placed fourth in the long jump competition, with his jump of 21-0025 feet. First place was 21-06.

The Regional meet will is Wednesday, April 25, at West Feliciana High School.