Brusly High’s 7-win streak broken

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The South Lafourche Tarpons basketball team proved to be that force when they snapped the seven-game winning streak of the Brusly High Panthers boys basketball team Monday night in the Brusly gym, 58-44.

“Simply put, they outplayed us,” Brusly High head coach Kirby Loupe said.

Loupe said that the two teams were tied going into the 4th quarter, but that his boys began to lose focus and started making mistakes.

“We were missing too many layups, free throws, and got ourselves in foul trouble,” Brusly sophomore point guard Nick Penell said, “and we had a hard time getting back on defense.”

Last week, the Panthers swept all three games in the Brusly Basketball Tournament they hosted Thursday through Saturday.

Their first game against Patterson High School on Thursday, November 30 ended in a nice 54-40 win. Penell exploded on the court leading the team in the win with 20 points.

“For the first time, we really started playing well together as a team,” Penell said.

Billy Ferguson and John Leblanc both added 9 points.

Friday’s game was the second meeting of the season for the Panthers and Family Christian Academy, but it had a similar outcome, a win for Brusly.

FCA kept it close though in the 55-50 game.

This time Leblanc led the charge with 11 points, followed by 10 from Davis Stovall and 7 from Keithan Francois.

Brusly then finished the tournament on Saturday, and although swept the tourney, barely escaped with 45-43 win over St. Michael.

The Panthers begin another tournament this week and will play this Thursday, December 7, against Broadmoor in the Central Tournament.

“Sometimes when you’re on a roll and winning, you forget to focus on the little things that are so important,” Coach Loupe said. “We will get ourselves back on track and try to get another streak going.”