Brusly High’s Harrison Boudreaux heads to Texas

Harrison Boudreaux, a 2018 graduate and center fielder for Panthers, signed a letter of intent to continue both his educational and athletic career at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas just outside of Houston.

“It feels great knowing I am going to play at the next level because this is something I have enjoyed since the age of nine,” Boudreaux said. “Most importantly, it will also help me expand my education through baseball which is the ultimate goal.”

Boudreaux earned District 6-3A honors for his work with the Panthers during the 2017-18 season. He had a fielding percentage of .938, hit 31-for-112 with 18 singles, eight doubles, three triples, and two home runs. He had a .277 batting average with 36 RBIs and 24 runs.

Angelina College plays in the NJCAA Region XIV, Division 1 East Zone along with Navarro College (Corsicana Tx), Panola College (Carthage, TX), Northeast Texas Community College (Mt. Pleasant, TX), Paris Junior College (Greenville, TX), and Bossier Parish Community College (Bossier City, LA).

Boudreaux’s plans include transferring to a four-year college to play and continue his education. He plans to major in business and one day pursue a career as an entrepreneur and business owner.