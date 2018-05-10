Brusly house fire a double fatality

Staff Report

A house fire in the 2700 block of Lukeville Lane in Brusly claimed the lives of two people and injured one late Friday night.

Delores Odom, 79, and Lionel Odom, 81, died from smoke inhalation as a blaze engulfed their home, the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 responded to the fire around 11:05 p.m. A former volunteer firefighter drove by as the house caught fire and helped the only surviving victim escape through a window, District Fire Chief Kenny Hunts said.

The victim received first degree burns to his arms and hands, officials said.

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal was also called to the scene. Firefighters controlled the blaze in 30 minutes officials said. The investigation is still ongoing, but deputies believe the fire started in the home’s den area near the back of the residence.

It will be tough to determine the cause and origin because the fire spread far from the origin point quickly, Fire Chief Hunts said. The home is considered a total loss.

“The firefighters had a hard task, but did an excellent job of keeping it from spreading and getting it under control,” Fire Chief Hunts said.

Red Cross has stepped in to assist family members.