Brusly Lions continue providing reference books at Brusly Middle School

Brusly Lions Club

On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Brusly Lions Club continued its work with The Dictionary Project – www.dictionaryproject.org. Last year they donated 192 dictionaries to all of the Lukeville Elementary School third graders. This year, 165 sixth grade students at Brusly School received Thesauruses. Each student receives a book of their own to use in furthering and enhancing their education.

The original goal set by the board of the Dictionary Project was to provide dictionaries to all third-grade students in South Carolina every year. This goal was achieved in 1999. After The Wall Street Journal published a story about the project in March 2002, the Dictionary Project took on a national purpose and expanded its mission to include students in the 50 United States. The program is typically implemented in the third grade each year, since this is the age at which dictionary skills are usually taught. Educators describe third grade as the time when a student transitions from learning to read to reading to learn.

The program has been adopted and refined by individuals, businesses, and civic organizations all over the country. Groups such as Rotary Clubs, Kiwanis Clubs, Elks Lodges, Granges, Lions Clubs, The Republican Federation of Women, Pioneer volunteers, parent organizations, and many more, have implemented The Dictionary Project where they live. Anyone can participate in this project by sponsoring a program to provide dictionaries to children in their community. The dictionaries are a gift for the children to keep. Our sponsors give dictionaries and other reference books to children in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, nine Canadian provinces, and more than 15 other countries around the world.

Students can use the dictionaries throughout their school careers. Each year the project offers a new edition of the dictionary that has been improved by sharing suggestions from teachers, students, and parents with the publisher. These and other ideas the project receives from sponsors, students, and teachers are an integral part of this project because they give our Board of Directors direction. Through the Dictionary Project, sponsors can also choose to provide thesauruses, atlases, Spanish/English dictionaries, French/English dictionaries, or vocabulary builders to students in their local schools. The Dictionary Project is funded through donations and sponsors who introduce the program in their local schools. They are a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, registered as a charity in all 50 states.

Note: Adults pictured left to right in the photo submitted are: Lion Margaret Canella, teacher Kristen Krueger, teacher Chassity Stewart, and Lion Gerald Mabile along with four Brusly Middle School students accepting the gift.