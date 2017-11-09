Brusly man arrested for 2013 attack near LSU

Breanna Smith

Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested a Brusly man on charges related to an assault on a female jogger in 2013. Akeem Yarbrough, 26, of 2828 Lukeville Lane, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree kidnapping and second degree battery on Oct. 30.

Yarbrough allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old female while she was running with headphones on in the 2500 block of East Lakeshore Drive around the LSU Lakes on Nov. 21, 2013.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab played a vital role by connecting DNA from the victim’s clothes, according to a statement by BRPD.

In 2013, it was reported that the woman was grabbed from behind and strangled until she briefly lost consciousness.

The victim then regained consciousness to notice the suspect on top of her striking her with his fist in the stomach and upper torso.

The victim began screaming until the suspect jumped up and fled the area on foot in the southwesterly direction. The victim did not require medical attention after the incident, according to the report.

Yarbrough will be later booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree kidnapping and second-degree battery.