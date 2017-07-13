Brusly Panther Kyana Thymes competes with Voodoo softball team in Colorado

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Brusly High Softball’s third baseman Kyana Thymes has been keeping busy this summer.

Thymes is a member of the Louisiana Voodoo Softball team and just returned from the Independence Day Softball Tournament (IDT) in Colorado where the team played Wednesday, June 27, through Sunday, July 1.

“The trip to Colorado is always a great experience, the IDT that we play in is the hardest tournament in the country to get into,” Thymes said. “Thanks to the previous girls that played who paved the way so that we can continue to be invited to such a prestigious tournament year after year.”

According to the Voodoo site:

“The Louisiana Voodoo has been in fastpitch softball for 28 years and has placed more than 200 players into the college ranks with more than 130 going to the Division I Level. We have developed our own name nationally through years of traveling the country and playing in the most exclusive invitational tournaments in the county.”

Voodoo players now playing D1 softball are Akiya Thymes (LSU). Constance Quinn (LSU), Bayley Hemphill (Alabama), Ashley Brignac (ULL), Brooke Lee (Memphis), Lindsey Crowdus (Memphis), Lacey Bertucci (ULL) , Christie Orgeron (ULL, World Cup USA Softball, current Scrap Yard Dawgs Pro-Player).

Thymes said that the Voodoo team went into the tournament with the No. 1 seed.

The Voodoo went 6-4 in the tournament, and while their record wasn’t exactly what they had hoped for, the experience was beyond compare.

“We have a great time every year, this year we were able to go to the top of the Rocky Mountains,” Thymes said. “We had a snowball fight in the middle of July, saw a bunch of wildlife, fed a few chipmunks and just enjoyed the scenery.”

Thymes serves as a utility player on the Voodoo team, which is a bit different than just playing third base, playing shortstop, second, as well as center field, at Brusly High she said.

“This team has given me versatility and more opportunities to display my talent all over the field,” Thymes said. “Although third remains my favorite position, I’m glad to show that I can play anywhere that I’m needed on the field.”

The Louisiana Voodoo will wrap up their season at the JO Cup (Junior Olympics) in Perris, California, Sunday, July 23-30.