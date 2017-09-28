Brusly Panthers fall to Baker Buffaloes, 32-28

Joelle Wright

The Brusly Panthers were leading 28-18 going into the fourth quarter of their senior night game against the Baker Buffaloes on Friday, Sept. 22. But a disastrous fourth quarter left the team and the fans in utter shock at the 32-28 loss.

“It wasn’t a game where momentum changed so much as us losing focus of where we are at in the ballgame,” Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said. “We were in control of the ball game, and we have to learn that a good opponent will not just go away, we have to finish. In order to do that, each one of us has to keep the team in mind in everything that we do in the game.”

Twenty-one points were scored by the Panthers in the first half, beginning with a touchdown from Avery Grant with less than 3 minutes left in the first quarter, along with Nathan Landry’s extra point. Grant ended the game with 17 receptions and two touchdowns, for a total of 111 yards.

The Buffaloes followed with a quick touchdown of their own at the end of the first. After an unsuccessful 2-point conversion, Baker attempted an onside kick, which also failed, giving the Panthers the ball on their own 48-yard line.

With 7 minutes left in the half, Grant was able to get across the goal line once again to take a 14-6 lead.

Baker then followed with a long kickoff return to the 15-yard line, but a block in the back penalty pushed them to the Brusly 25.

Despite the penalty, the Buffaloes were able to get it in the endzone to come within two points of the Panthers.

On the next drive, the Panthers put up their third touchdown of the half on a 14-yard quarterback keep from Nick Penell, making the halftime score 21-12. Penell rushed for a total of 117 yards in the game.

Brusly took advantage of a Baker mistake when Panther senior Garrett Roberts recovered a fumble, giving his team the ball back and allowing Penell a touchdown rush of 10 yards. Another Landry extra extra point gave the Panthers a 28-12 lead.

From that point on, not much went right for the Panthers.

A Baker touchdown with 3 minutes in the third quarter brought the Buffaloes a little closer at 28-18. Yet another with 8 minutes left in the game brought them within four points.

“Defensively we need to be better early in the game on third downs so that we get ourselves off the field and not play so many plays,” coach Schooler said. “In a game where both teams are running the ball, the possessions will be limited offensively so each possession is important, sometimes that just means getting a couple of first downs to put the game away.”

The nail in the coffin came for Brusly when they fumbled on their own 40-yard line, allowing Baker a chance at a final touchdown, which they took with 4 minutes left in the game.

A shocked Brusly team left the field wondering what went wrong.

“Obviously, the boys were down following the loss, but I think there were some important lessons learned in the ballgame that will help us moving forward,” Schooler said. “We simply talked about correcting our mistakes and the importance of being a team guy after the game. If we correct those things we can be a really good football team, right now we are our own worst enemy at times. I’m convinced that these guys want to correct those things and we will keep getting better each week.”

Brusly will lick their wounds this week and head to West Feliciana High School this Friday, Sept. 29.

“Our mindset all along has been to focus on what we can do to be the best team we can be week to week,” Schooler said. “A big part of that progression is mental, as we mature as a team we will learn to focus on ourselves and not practice or play with a predetermined mindset towards whoever our opponent may be.”