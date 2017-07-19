Brusly Panthers’ Hebert and Lavigne make All-American cheer

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Once again, Brusly High cheer has shown that they have some of the best cheerleaders in the country on their squad.

Jaycee Hebert and Robynn Lavigne were recently named All-American cheerleaders at cheer camp this summer at LSU.

Each summer, thousands of girls in the nation tryout for the award, which is one of the highest individual awards that a cheerleader can receive. But only 10 percent are chosen.

To be named All-American, the cheerleaders must perform a cheer and dance routine taught by the Universal Cheerleaders Associaiton (UCA) coaches and go above and beyond with all cheerleading skills. Participants are then graded on their skills. Those with the highest scores are named All-American and get to travel to London to show off their skills.

Robin Lavigne was chosen as All-American for the third year in a row.

“It makes me feel great to be named All-American because all of my hard work that I have put into cheerleading is really starting to pay off,” Lavigne said.

Lavigne also cherishes the relationships she has developed with her team members.

“All of the girls are like my sisters now,” Lavigne said. “My favorite memory so far was freshman year when we got to cheer on our basketball team at the Smoothie King Center and then watch the Pelicans game. I look forward to creating more memories, and striving to grow as a cheerleader.”

Pictured above are Jaycee Hebert (left) and Robynn Lavigne were both named All-Americans at camp.