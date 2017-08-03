Brusly Panthers hit the practice field hard

Joelle Wright

Brusly HIgh School head football coach Hoff Schooler and his team have finally hit the football practice field this week, and Schooler definitely likes what he sees.

“We could not be happier with the first two days of practice. The boys have been enthusiastic and are getting better with each rep they take,” Schooler said. “We still have a long way to go to be the team we want to be in Week 1; however, if the players keep coming each day with a positive attitude and give a great effort we will be ready to compete.”

Schooler spent the summer getting to know most of his players in the weight room for summer workouts, and he was extremely eager to see what they could do when actual practice was allowed to begin on Monday, July 31.

Schooler now gets the chance to see the boys from the weightroom evolve into a team on the field.

“We are beginning to see the leaders emerge and take ownership of the team and that is a byproduct of the work done in the weight room during the summer,” Schooler said.

The next couple of weeks will continue to be about the team going to work each day and getting better according to Schooler.

“In that time I anticipate the players will adjust to playing football and going to school at the same time,” Schooler said. “Our expectation of excellence will be the same whether it’s in the classroom or on the football field.”