Brusly Police officer resigns after threats

She essentially ruined her career

Quinn Welsch

Brusly Police Cpl. Shellie Maranto resigned earlier this month after she threatened and pointed a pistol toward her sister-in-law who was in a domestic dispute with her brother on April 2.

The news of Maranto’s resignation surfaced on Tuesday, April 25, after WBRZ released body-cam footage of Maranto visibly upset at an Addis Police officer that day. Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux said Maranto resigned shortly before the town of Brusly could terminate her employment.

The woman Maranto was threatening wanted to pursue charges, but West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesman Col. Richie Johnson said those were later withdrawn.

Maranto, a Port Allen resident, has been in law enforcement for about 15 years, said Lefeaux, who trained with her in the police academy.

She has worked with the Brusly Police Department for four years, even as the high school resource officer, Lefeaux said.

“She just lost her cool. It’s a shame,” Lefeaux said. “She essentially, ruined her career.”

Lefeaux said he was glad he was able to see the body-cam footage himself. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have known the severity of the incident, he said.

“Unfortunately, incidents such as this are going to happen in any profession, no matter what type of controls are instituted to prevent them,” Lefeaux said. “We as police officers must honor today’s society’s calls for these matters to be handled swiftly and with 100 percent clarity to work toward bridging the gap of mistrust between police and the community.”