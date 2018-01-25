Brusly senior commits to Southern Arkansas

Joelle Wright

Arkansas will soon get one of Brusly’s best.

Brusly High senior Garrett Roberts has verbally committed to play football for Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.

“I feel like everything I have worked and dreamed for is becoming a reality,” Roberts said. “It is truly a blessing from God.”

Roberts, a defensive end for the Panthers, had 46 solo tackles and 29 assists for a total of 75 tackles in the 2017 season. He also had three sacks, caused two fumbles, and had two fumble recoveries.

“The coaches were honest. They made it plain and simple that they really wanted me to attend their school,” Roberts said. “They have a bond together as a coaching staff, and they definitely made me feel at home.”

It wasn’t just the football program that drew Roberts to the decision to play for the Muleriders. Roberts, who has a four-year GPA of 3.8 had his future in mind when making his decision.

“Southern Arkansas is internationally accredited in both business and engineering, meaning they rank in the top five percent in the world in those two programs, both in which I am interested,” Roberts said. “Magnolia is a smaller town, and I felt like it was a perfect fit for me.”

Roberts comes from a tight-knit family, of his parents Phil and Crystal and two younger sisters, Mallory and Maddie. He knows that he will miss home at first, he said.

“Five hours is just enough to be able to make weekend trips home to visit,” Roberts said. “I know I may feel home sick in the first year, but this opportunity will help further develop me as a person.”

Roberts credits his school with teaching him valuable lessons he will bring with him to Southern Arkansas.

“I will take away so much from being a Brusly Panther,” Roberts said. “I will know how to be a leader, a great student, and a great citizen. I promise I will represent my community well.”