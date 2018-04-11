Brusly shortstop, pitcher taking his talents to the next level

Joelle Wright

Brusly High School’s Cameron Daigle is the latest Panther to commit to playing baseball at the next level.

Daigle, a senior who plays shortstop and pitcher, recently committed to play baseball and continue his education at Nunez Community College in Chalmette, just east of New Orleans.

“It feels great to be able to play baseball at the next level,” Daigle said. “I worked really hard to play at the next level, and for me to be able to is really an accomplishment. Hopefully, after these next two years, I can go and play another two years at a D1 college.”

Daigle said the deciding factor was a visit to the school. The small campus felt like home, he said. The hour-and-a-half drive from home didn’t hurt either.

The Nunez coaches were straightforward during the recruiting process, which impressed Daigle.

“Coach (Glen) Powell told me I was on the spring roster if I signed the Letter of Intent, and that when I get there I can start, but he isn’t just going to give me the spot. I have to earn it and show that I want it,” Daigle said. “He told me it’s all up to me if I play, where I play, and how much I play. I saw the athletes the coach planned on bringing in, and if those athletes do come, then next year we’re going to be a really good team.”

According to Daigle, his inspiration to play at the next level came from watching another former Brusly teammate, Evan Daigle, a 2016 graduate and current Northwestern State University player.

“When I was a sophomore I remember making the varsity team, and the one the person I always knew was going to be there for me was Evan Daigle. I looked up to him,” Daigle said. “His going to play college ball at Northwestern made me want to work hard and play college ball. He always helped me with my mechanics and told me what I could do to help be quicker with my feet, my glove, my throw, anything just to be better at baseball.”

Daigle is most thankful for his parents and family who have supported him over the years with every decision he made about baseball.

“They’ve always pushed me to be a better baseball player and a better person on and off the field,” Daigle said about his family.

Daigle said he also learned many lessons from his coach Jimmy Roy, whom Daigle played for on the Louisiana Legendz when he was ten.

“He always got on me for the little things and I never knew why. I would always catch an attitude with him because he would just yell at me,” Daigle remembered. “Later on down the road, I realized that he didn’t just yell at me or correct me for no reason. He did it because when he did, I stepped up my game and started playing better.”

“I would like to thank all of my coaches who have ever coached me,” Daigle said. “They have always been pushing me to the limit, to do my best and get the best ballplayer out of me.”

Daigle also fondly remembers coaches Brent Barry and Chris Englade, who “got on to him” just like Coach Roy did.

Daigle will miss his teammates, especially fellow seniors Harrison Boudreaux and Tyler Theriot, who he said have always had his back.

“I think that’s who I’m really going to miss the most in college is my brothers on the field because no matter what happened, they always had my back and at the end of the day we always had lots of laughs together.”

Daigle offers this advice for the younger generation of ballplayers:

“Don’t be satisfied with being just mediocre. Like my coach always said don’t be happy with being ‘ok’. Try to be great and amazing at the game. Don’t be happy with where you are in baseball. Always work to be better and get better,” Daigle said. “You can always be better. There is someone else out there that wants your spot. So are you going to let him have it?”