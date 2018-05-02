Brusly team named West Side division B champs

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

For years, the Brusly Baseball Club has worked together for the betterment of the Brusly High baseball team. The club raises money to maintain the field, purchase equipment and build the future of the team.

A few years ago, the club became involved in coaching at the middle school, in hopes of teaching the young players the Brusly Panther way. This season, a fourth-grade team was added, and in their first season of play, the young team claimed their first championship.

Over the weekend of April 21-22, the Brusly B Team, as they are called, won the West Side League B division championship.

“They really played hard all year and were excellent teammates,” B team head coach Boone Pierce said. “This was the first year these boys played as a team and they really pulled together. Through many practices, wins, losses and all the struggles of balancing school and sports, they were able to finish the year as champs.”

Brusly High head baseball coach Tait Dupont said that the middle school program is instrumental in preparing young ballplayers for high school ball,

“We now have a team at every grade level from 4th grade all the way to 8th. These kids learn how to play together and become good teammates throughout their elementary and middle school years which benefits our high school program greatly,” Dupont said. “It is great to hear when teams do well and win championships, but the most important part is learning to play as a team and learning to play the game the right way.”

Luckily for Dupont and the future of Brusly baseball, it looks like the boys are doing just that.

“It was a pleasure to coach them all. I could not have asked for a better group of kids to lead,” Coach Pierce said. “They all grew as baseball players, and most importantly, they grew as young men who will one day become leaders and model citizens in their community.”

The Brusy B team includes Hunter Bickham, Brody Bourgoyne, Ashton Hebert, Grant Hernandez, Noah Martinez, Luke Normand, Kayden Popleon, Evan Prejean, Brayden Ray, Tate Tassin, and Brody Pierce