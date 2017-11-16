Brusly Town Council OKs River Mill third filing

Staff Report

The Brusly Town Council approved the third filing for the River Mill subdivision’s preliminary plat in a 4-0 decision on Monday, Nov. 13.

The decision came after a unanimous recommendation from the town’s Planning and Zoning Committee.

The plans came under fire earlier this year when residents in the Gates at the Oaks came out in opposition of the 26 new homes that were slated for the new filing.

This latest filing included greater cooperation between the Gates at the Oaks homeowners association, engineers and Town Council, Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes said.

Changes include a 15-foot buffer between the Gates at the Oaks and a drawing for a drainage swale, Rhodes said.

Resident Paul Tschirky, who was present at the Town Council meeting, was not in favor of the latest filing. Beginning in the spring, Tschirky has voiced concern over potential drainage and flooding impacts to his home and the Gates at the Oaks neighborhood.

The development was stalled in June this year until the developer’s 180-day window for approval expired, forcing the process to start over again.