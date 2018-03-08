Brusly track starts with a BANG

New school record and a first place finish

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Brusly High School track team held the annual Brusly Invitational Track meet last Thursday, March 1, 2018, at the Brusly High track.

Hannah Pedigo followed up a successful first indoor track season with a new school record in her first outdoor meet as a high school competitor with a vault of 10 feet 9 inches. She then anchored the 4×100 relay with Mackenzie Jenkins, Tala Spates and Bran’Nicia Williams for a first-place finish with a time of 51.58.

“We saw some positive signs from the returning girls and some ‘get your feet wet’ moments for the new girls,” Brusly head girls track coach Trent Ellis said.

Spates nabbed another first place finish in the 200m with her time of 25.32.

Jenkins was second in the 100m and Williams was second in the 300m hurdles 52.06.

The team of Chantel Betz, Jashyree Bell, Myla Edwards, and Derneisha Johnson came in 4th in the 4x200m with their time of 1:57.76.

Long-distance runner Jaselyn Berthelot came in fifth place in the 1600m with a time of 6:31.38

Hayleigh Harrison wrapped up the field events coming in fourth place in shot put.

“We run again Friday in Zachary, and we are still easing people into the season,” Coach Ellis said. “But I think we have some potential.

On the boy’s side, Adam Kirkland jumped to a first place finish with his pole vault of 9 feet. Cody Connor followed in second with an 8.06 jump. D.J. Heard came in 5th at 7 feet.

Marc Martinez finished fourth in 3200m in his first high school meet.

Karson Braley took fifth 110m hurdles and sixth in 300m hurdles

Keandre Bynum finished sixth in the shot put and fifth in the javelin.

Both the boys and girls teams will compete in the Bronco Relays at Zachary High School this Friday, March 8.