Brusly welcomes barre

Staff Report

Brusly welcomed its first barre studio to town this month. The barre serves two fresh fitness class options every day except Sunday.

Body Sculpt Barre Barre Studio opened its fourth location in the Brusly Plaza Retail Center. Body Sculpt Barre also has locations in Central, Prairieville, and the Northshore.

Lauren Hill, the owner of the Brusly location, has taught barre for four years.

Hill studied and worked in nuclear medicine, but always found peace in working out and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s just my thing,” Hill said. “Barre has never left my side.”

Her barre journey began with classes at the Body Sculpt Barre Studio in Prairieville. Soon after she became a regular, her instructor asked if she would be interested in teaching. Hill overcame her nerves and got Body Sculpt Barre Certified.

Barre has never been “just a workout” for Hill. The atmosphere of the studio provides an opportunity for people to get connected to their fitness and community, she said.

Each move has modifications for all ages, abilities, and limitations.

Barre workouts are for everyone Hill said, noting the barre’s large pregnancy and post-pregnancy following.

“The goal is to empower women in an environment where they feel comfortable in their own skin,” Hill said. Though the Brusly studio following is made up of women, Hill hopes to see men begin to try the barre workout, too.

At the barre, classes never repeat and are not choreographed and each of the three certified instructors at the Brusly studio teaches differently.

“We feel what our body wants to do and then we share it,” Hill said.

The studio will host a certification training class later this summer to bring some local instructors onto the team, Hill said.

Hill said the studio already feels welcomed and connected to the community, but looks forward to engaging even more in the future.

First timers looking to get fit at the barre can try their first class free.