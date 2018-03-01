Brusly went 2-2 at tournament

Joelle Wright

The Brusly Panthers hosted their annual Brusly Baseball Tournament at Charles Marrioneaux Field at Brusly High School on Feb. 22-24, splitting their games 2-2.

“In the first three games we were error-free,” Brusly head coach Tait Dupont said. “We struggled in the later games and were not able to produce timely hits in order to score runs.”

The highlight of the tournament came on Friday, the second day of play, when Cameron Daigle through a complete game shutout and the Panthers offense was on fire, scoring ten runs.

Zach Armstrong went two-for-three with an RBI and a run. Tyler Theriot hit one-for-two driving in three runs in addition to one of his own.

Daigle earned the win allowing just four hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one.

The day before, the Panthers had easily handled Scotlandville in a 12-2 win.

After Scotlandville’s Des Dotson threw a wild pitch, Daigle was able to score to get the Panthers fired up the offensively in the first inning.

Brusly scored five runs in the third inning when Daigle, Theriot, Garrett Roberts, and Bray Bourgoyne all moved runners across the plate with RBIs.

Daigle went one-for-four with an RBI and two runs. Theriot went two-for-four with two RBI’s and a run. Roberts hit one-for-three with 1 RBI and 2 runs, and Bourgoyne hit two-for-four with four RBI’s.

Bourgoyne was the winning pitcher, throwing all six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four.

Saturday’s games were both struggles for the Panthers.

Brusly first faced Vandebilt Catholic for an afternoon game on Saturday and struggled to get runs on the board, ultimately losing the game 7-2.

Daigle went two-for-three with a run, and Luke Devillier went two-for-three.

Saturday evening’s game against Ascension Catholic quickly slipped out of Brusly’s hands. Down 4-0 by the third inning, a total of seven Brusly errors helped Ascension score six more runs in the fourth inning.