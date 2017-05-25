Brusly wrestlers Franklin and Hunter selected for All-Metro

Staff Report

Austin Franklin thought he had capped off all the accomplishments of his stellar high school career by February.

One more surprise awaited Franklin, who graduated recently from Brusly High School.

Franklin was selected All-Metro Wrestler of the Year for Division III, an honor selected by wrestling coaches in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Franklin was not the only Brusly High grappler to bask in the spotlight among wrestlers from the capital region.

Teammate Richard Hunter also landed a first-team spot on the All-Metro team, after he finished his prep career 54-3 and 3-1 in the state championship run for the Panthers in the 182-lb. division.

Other MVPs included St. Amant senior Sage Nugent (48-3) in Division I and Central upperclassman Austen Gouedy (45-5) in Division II.

For Franklin, the win came off a season with the lofty goal to fall into an elite group of four-time state champs, a feat most recently accomplished by Austin and Trevor Schermer – the only brothers in the history of Louisiana high school wrestling to both earn that distinction.

Franklin also knew the final season made him a prime target for younger wrestlers looking to climb the mountain of success.

“It made me work harder,” he said at the end of the season. “Every year, you’re judged by what you did last season, so you want to at least match or do better than what you did the year before.”

His honor comes on the heels of his 36-2 record for his senior year in the 145-lb. weight class, and a fourth state championship at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Wrestling Tournament in February in Bossier City.

He also had two City championship honors in his trophy case.

Franklin also compiled a 4-0 record in the Brusly Invitational.

Franklin finished his career 156-43.

He has expressed intentions to stay involved in the program

“I’m really going to miss this,” he said. “I’ll probably become an assistant coach … it’s hard to walk away from this.”