Brusly wrestlers gear up for “Beast on the Beach”

“White Christmas” in popular culture refers to a song about snowy surroundings during the Yuletide season, but it holds a different meaning for the Brusly High School wrestling team.

For the Panthers, it’s all about visions of sandy white shorelines of the Florida coastline for the Beast on the Beach invitational in Fort Walton Beach.

The 2017 event continues a tradition for the team that started with the inception of the meet in 2005, when the Panthers won first place.

BHS will vie with squads from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma at the event.

“The competition is comparable to what we will see in our division,” head coach Jimmy Bible said. “It’s a way to see where we stand as we head into our meet in January, along with the Ken Cole, Baton Rouge City meet and the state championship tournament.

“The best part of this event is that we don’t know them and they don’t know us,” he said. “We just wrestle and come together as a group.”

This year’s team is the youngest Bible has brought to the Sunshine State. The 21-member squad includes 16 grapplers who are either in the freshman or sophomore class.

“We’re young, but we’re scrappy,” Bible said. “I’m anxious to see how we come out in this tournament.”

The Panthers head to Florida in the heels of a meet in Zachary which included a first-place win by Calep Balkins, a second-place victory by Matthew Annison and third-place showings by Hunter Richey and Brandon Young.

Other teams in the event came from Live Oak, East Ascension, St. Amant, Chalmette, Belle Chasse and McKinley.